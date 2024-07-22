The New River Valley Fair opens its gates for 2024

DUBLIN, Va. – The New River Valley Fair is back for another year.

Running Monday through Friday, event organizers said this is one of the biggest weeks of the year for the county.

There are rides for all ages, classic fair foods, and then every night, there are different main events for people to come out and enjoy.

“We have been here on these grounds since 1966, so you know it is a long-standing tradition in the county that we continue to try to make better,” said Malcolm Boothe, president and general manager of the New River Valley Fair.

It’s also super affordable. It’s only $7 to get in for anyone 12 and older.

Gates open all week at 5 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.