Duck Donuts offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer on July 23

ROANOKE, Va. – To celebrate National Sprinkle Day, Duck Donuts is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for their Vanilla Confetti Donuts today.

“We are delighted to host a National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike. We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist. We believe life is better with sprinkles on top!” Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

The donut chain will be offering the deal in-store only during business hours. Limit to one offer per customer.