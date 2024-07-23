71º
Join Insider

Local News

Duck Donuts offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer on July 23

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: donuts, duck donuts, promotion
Duck Donuts promotional image for National Sprinkle Day, July 23. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – To celebrate National Sprinkle Day, Duck Donuts is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for their Vanilla Confetti Donuts today.

“We are delighted to host a National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike. We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist. We believe life is better with sprinkles on top!”

Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

Recommended Videos

The donut chain will be offering the deal in-store only during business hours. Limit to one offer per customer.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos