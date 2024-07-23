God’s Pit Crew assists in Texas following Hurricane Beryl

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew deployed to Houston, Texas on July 11 to assist in repairing the damage done by Hurricane Beryl.

In Texas, 20 deaths were reported in relation to the hurricane, and over 3 million homes and businesses were without electricity for different periods of time. God’s Pit Crew assisted families impacted by the flooding and derecho windstorm as well.

Multiple trucks filled with Blessing Buckets and Play Pails, snack food, water, and cleaning supplies, have been given to families impacted by the storms across Texas. Blessing Buckets are five-gallon buckets filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“The need is great for as much help as possible here in Texas. There is so much damage in these communities and our volunteer crews are working tirelessly to assist as many people as possible.” Chris Chiles, Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God's Pit Crew.

Prior to assisting in Houston, GPC was assisting in Kingwood, which we reported on here.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a Blessing Bucket, which costs $35 per bucket to fill – or to support their ongoing immediate disaster response efforts is encouraged to visit their website or call 434-836-4472.