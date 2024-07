Music is set to return to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and starting Wednesday you can get your hands on tickets to FloydFest.

FLOYD, Va. – Floyd’s annual FloydFest will be taking place from July 24 - July 28, and heavy traffic is expected. It is planned to be held at 5826 Floyd Highway North.

Drivers should use Route 8 and Route 221 for access into Floyd County from I-77, I-81, and Route 220. Expect the Town of Floyd and its nearby routes to have heavy traffic volumes over the course of the event.

For more information on this year’s Floyd Fest, visit here.