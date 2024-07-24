Apartment complex struck with gunfire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is working to locate the person believed to be responsible for a shooting.

Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of a shooting in the area.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said upon arrival, a resident claimed the apartment was hit with gunfire. No injuries or arrests have been reported, and the police are still investigating this incident.

Roanoke Police would like any information about this incident. Contact them by calling 540-344-8500. You can also text them at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed.