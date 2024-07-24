73º
Join Insider

Local News

Apartment complex struck with gunfire in Roanoke

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: roanoke, shooting
Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is working to locate the person believed to be responsible for a shooting.

Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of a shooting in the area.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said upon arrival, a resident claimed the apartment was hit with gunfire. No injuries or arrests have been reported, and the police are still investigating this incident.

Roanoke Police would like any information about this incident. Contact them by calling 540-344-8500. You can also text them at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos