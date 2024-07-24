Thousands head to FloydFest for five days of music at new venue

CHECK, Va. – Thousands of people made their way to Floyd County on Wednesday to attend the highly anticipated FloydFest.

The five day long festival returns this year in a new location after being canceled last year.

The new venue named, FestivalPark is in Check, Va., a small town in Floyd County.

“The love and the music and the mountains, you’ve got to love it all, it’s great,” said one festival goer.

Festival goers are certainly loving all that FloydFest has to offer this year- especially at its new location.

“It looks nice, wonderful. It looks great, the grounds are great. The way in was great, no lines, it was wonderful. we are just excited to be here. We’ve missed it,” said The Ray and Laurie Strutton, who are attending their 13th FloydFest.

Floyd County residents are excited to have FloydFest actually in Floyd County. Previously the festival was held at a venue partially in Patrick County.

“All the business it will bring to everybody here. We are excited to be here,” said one Floyd County resident.

Everyone seems to be looking forward to two things, music and friends.”

“Just seeing old friends, getting together and hearing good music,” said another festival goer.

The first day of cars and campers rolling in on Wednesday brought no traffic to Route 221, a detail organizers worked tirelessly on, along with lots of other details on the new grounds.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing our patrons’ faces and seeing their faces… it’s going to be special to have them back home,” said Chief Operating Officer of FloydFest, Sam Calhoun.

The festival runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, July 28.

Some day passes are still available for purchase. You can find those and a full lineup of performers and events, here.