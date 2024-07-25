Boones Mill Police Department welcomes new K9 Officer

BOONES MILL, Va. – The Boones Mill Police Department recently welcomed a new K9 Officer named Rex, the department announced Thursday.

Rex is certified in patrol, tracking and narcotics. K9 Officer Rex and Chief Kelvin Pruett completed their training with K9 Working Dogs International, LLC at a National K9 Training Center in Elkins, West Virginia this month, we’re told.

K9 Officer Rex was made possible by a K9 LEAP Grant, a United States Police Canine Association Grant/Adopt A K9 Cop Program Grant, a National Police Dog Foundation Grant, a Walmart Spark Good Local Grant, and an Opioid Relief Funds Grant , according to the department.

The K-9 Program for the Boones Mill Police Department is funded by grants, donations from community members and civic groups and funds allocated in the Town budget, we’ve learned.