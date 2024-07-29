FloydFest Caps off stellar week in debut location

Floyd County – Thousands of people are taking in the last day of FloydFest, after a week of good times, great food, and gnarly tunes.

Music, magic, and mountains, what more could you ask for?

FloydFest prides itself on having all three and festival goers are soaking up the last day of a fun-filled week.

“The magic of Floyd and the magic here and the tradition of music and bluegrass in the area, it’s really strong and really communal,” Alethea Stelmack, a festival goer said.

People are experiencing what FloydFest has to offer in its new location.

Even though organizers had to lower attendance for the new space, thousands still got to feel the Floyd magic.

“It’s been a homecoming, it’s been special. There’s a lot of people on this mountain the first time we’ve ever had the event here of course. The first time we welcomed more than a handful of us. It’s been us and contractors up here for 2 years, making this dream become a reality. We are just at 10 thousand all in over the 5 days,” Sam Calhoun, Chief Operating Officer of Across-the-Way Productions at FloydFest said.

But people say they love the new location, bringing the festival to its namesake, Floyd County.

“I like the new location, Floyd is really magical so it’s hard to go wrong,” Stelmack said.

Festival goers were excited to end their FloydFest time with music, friends, and of course a bite to eat.

” Oh yeah, I’ve had just about every vendor. The cheesesteak is good,” one festival goer said.

And organizers’ favorite part is to finally have the festival back up and running.

”To see the community, the families get back together with each other, taking a year off people really miss it, they miss each other, and we’ve created a lot of different communities and helped foster that. And so, to see those people, those hugs have been abundant on the mountain this year,” Calhoun said.

Although they are closing the page to FloydFest 2024, preparations for 2025 are already in talks with next year’s theme set to be announced in November.