Man found dead in parked car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a parked car on Sunday, July 28.

Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the parking lot of the 1100 block of Peters Creek Road in Northwest Roanoke and found a man inside a sedan.

Roanoke Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

The police department said they do not suspect there is a danger to the public but said the incident is still under investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.