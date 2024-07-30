Virginia SUN Bucks deadline to apply approaches

VIRGINIA – A new program is fighting food insecurity. Virginia’s SUN bucks provides eligible kids with a $120 credit for groceries.

An estimated 790,000 students are eligible for the benefit. Some families are automatically enrolled, but about 140,000 eligible Virginia children need to apply before August 30.

“Not only does this have a positive impact on our local economies, but it also reduces childhood food insecurity during months that food insecurity rises because children aren’t in school and aren’t receiving those school meals,” Cassie Edner with the Virginia Poverty Law Center said.

Benefits are already being distributed now through a rolling basis.