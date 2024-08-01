17-year-old taken into custody after allegedly stabbing man at construction site in Forest

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old boy is now in custody after allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man at a construction site on Wednesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was dropped off at the Forest Fire Department with severe injuries in his chest from the incident. He told authorities that he and the teen were at a construction site off Perrowville Road in the Forest area when an argument broke out and he was stabbed.

Investigators later determined that the suspect was in Campbell County and took him into custody.

10 News has learned that both the victim and the suspect are illegal immigrants who crossed the border through Texas.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident with no concern for public safety.

The teen is being held at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center.