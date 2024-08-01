91º
Member One Federal Credit Union and Virginia Credit Union approve merger

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of the Member One Federal Credit Union building in Roanoke. (Copyright 2024 by Google - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Member One Federal Credit Union and Virginia Credit Union have announced their merger has been approved and will be effective on Aug. 1.

The merger will create a $7 billion organization with 1,100 staff members and nearly 500,000 clients.

“’Better together.’ That’s been our theme and vision as we’ve worked together the last several months in pursuing approval for our merger. Now, we’re excited to move forward together, with our combined resources and talent empowering us to fulfill our mission to serve members, deliver best-in-class products and services, and support the communities we call home.”

Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley

Member One will operate as a division of Virginia Credit Union, so legacy clients of Member One will bank as normal and not experience major changes. No employees will lose their job, and no branches will be closed as a result of this merger.

Information for clients will be posted on the Member One and Virginia Credit Union’s respective websites.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

