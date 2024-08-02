Alleghany County crash leaves 55-year-old man dead, passenger injured

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an Alleghany County crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and left another person with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 64.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

State troopers said James Douglas Pittman, of Ashland, Virginia, was riding a Harley Davidson and speeding on Interstate 64 near the 20.4 mile marker. He then passed a vehicle, ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail. He and the passenger were thrown off the motorcycle, authorities said.

Pittman was wearing his helmet and died at the scene and the passenger was also wearing a helmet and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.