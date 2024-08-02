84º
Alleghany County crash leaves 55-year-old man dead, passenger injured

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Alleghany County, Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an Alleghany County crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and left another person with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 64.

State troopers said James Douglas Pittman, of Ashland, Virginia, was riding a Harley Davidson and speeding on Interstate 64 near the 20.4 mile marker. He then passed a vehicle, ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail. He and the passenger were thrown off the motorcycle, authorities said.

Pittman was wearing his helmet and died at the scene and the passenger was also wearing a helmet and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jazmine Otey

