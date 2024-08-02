Chasing gold: Young athletes in Roanoke Valley dream big

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re halfway through the Olympics, and Team USA has already secured some great wins. From gymnastics to swimming, the world is loving watching the best of the best compete, especially kids who participate in those sports themselves.

9-year-old gymnast Megan McMillan loves to be in the air, and while she’s up there, she’s shooting for the stars.

“Be one of the best,” McMillan said. “I want to try to get to where some really good gymnasts are right now.”

McMillan is one of several hundred young athletes coming to Roanoke Academy of Gymnastics to practice. When she’s not practicing, she has her eyes trained on the Olympics this year and decorated athletes like Simone Biles.

“She’s really good, like it’s your mind, like can’t process how good she is until you watch her,” McMillan said.

From ages nine to 19, the group goes through vigorous training.

Victoria Cave is a member of a university gymnastics team in New York and a Team USA fan.

“A lot of people say that like once you hit out of high school and you get out of college, you’re too old, and you’re body can’t handle it,” Cave said. “It’s really inspiring to watch older girls still do these amazing skills safely and competitively to the ability that they can.”

From the gym, to the pool. The dream is the same for swimmers on the Riptides Swim Team at the Salem Family YMCA.

“I love hanging out with my friends, team environment, racing,” swimmer Eva Stephenson said. “It’s just really fun.”

The coach said they see about a 10-20% growth in their swim team enrollment during an Olympic year.

“I want to be in the Olympics and kind of be like the next Katie Ledecky,” swimmer Izzy Supanich said.