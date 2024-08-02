Load the Bus helps Roanoke Valley students in need

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS is partnering with Roanoke City, Salem City, Roanoke County and Craig County Public Schools for Walmart’s Load the Bus program during Tax-Free Weekend.

The events kick off Friday at four different Walmarts in Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Roanoke from 3-7 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

At Load the Bus, you can drop off various school supplies, such as backpacks, binders and markers. The donations will be used to help students in need around the Roanoke area.

10 News spoke with a Craig County Public Schools teacher who spoke about how this event helps the kids.

“Oh, it’s a huge benefit to the students. Not everybody has the means. Some students come in and they don’t have anything and then some students get to reap some of the benefits as well.”