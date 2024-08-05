85º
Join Insider

Local News

The dangers of oversharing back-to-school info

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: back-to-school, education

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s back-to-school here at WSLS! And with back to school comes the cute back-to-school pictures we all know and love: Backpacks and smiles waiting for the bus. But did you know some back-to-school pictures can put your child’s privacy at risk?

We all love the back-to-school pictures with eager students holding up a chalkboard sign saying their name, grade, and what they want to be when they grow up, but these signs can often put too much personal information onto the internet.

Coming up on 10 News at 6, we’ll share why law enforcement across the country is warning against these signs, and the safer alternative you can do instead

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos