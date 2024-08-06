Roanoke County’s Swift Water Rescue Team prepares for possible Tropical Storm effects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s Swift Water Rescue Team is busy preparing its resources ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said they’ve got about 20 people on the team and will be working hand in hand with other departments in the region to help where needed.

On Tuesday, crews prepped boats and made sure they had all the equipment they need in case of a rescue.

While teams are preparing at the fire station, officials encourage you to get ready at your own home as well.

“If you live in a flood-prone area you need to start to make those preparations now,” Clingenpeel said. “Whatever that means for you at your residence.”

They recommend making an action plan to get to higher ground if flooding starts and preparing yourself for the possibility of power outages.