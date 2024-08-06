Viewfinders for the colorblind installed at Virginia State Parks

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Park leaders are trying to make the world a little bit brighter for people who are colorblind.

The group announced that they’re the first park system to install EnChroma viewfinders for colorblind guests in all of their 43 parks.

The viewfinders help people with red-green deficiencies see colors better, especially when the leaves start to change in the fall.

Ranger Ethan Howes is colorblind and described looking through one for the first time.

“It was shocking to see some of the clarity of it,” Howes said. “Things became a bit sharper. Colors popped more. I could see more detail.”

Howes said the viewers were made possible by a program that asks people to round up their change when shopping at state parks.