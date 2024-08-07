89º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

35-year-old Lynchburg man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation, LPD said

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, LPD, Crime
David Jennings (LPD 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have arrested a 35-year-old Lynchburg man after a multi-agency child pornography investigation, the LPD said.

The investigation between detectives from the LPD and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began in July 2024 following a Cyber tip received from SOVA-ICAC in Bedford, we’re told.

Recommended Videos

Initial inquiries by SOVA-ICAC identified a suspect with an account suspected of containing child sexual abuse material. Bedford investigators obtained a search warrant for the account and confirmed the presence of CSAM, we’re told.

Upon discovering that the suspect resided in Lynchburg the case was transferred to LPD for further investigation.

Lynchburg detectives verified the contents of the account and obtained additional search warrants for the suspect’s residence and vehicle, we’re told.

On Aug. 6 search warrants were executed where multiple electronic devices were seized.

David Jennings has been identified, arrested and charged with the following:

  • One count of possession of child pornography
  • Four counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography

He is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos