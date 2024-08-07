35-year-old Lynchburg man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation, LPD said

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have arrested a 35-year-old Lynchburg man after a multi-agency child pornography investigation, the LPD said.

The investigation between detectives from the LPD and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began in July 2024 following a Cyber tip received from SOVA-ICAC in Bedford, we’re told.

Recommended Videos

Initial inquiries by SOVA-ICAC identified a suspect with an account suspected of containing child sexual abuse material. Bedford investigators obtained a search warrant for the account and confirmed the presence of CSAM, we’re told.

Upon discovering that the suspect resided in Lynchburg the case was transferred to LPD for further investigation.

Lynchburg detectives verified the contents of the account and obtained additional search warrants for the suspect’s residence and vehicle, we’re told.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

On Aug. 6 search warrants were executed where multiple electronic devices were seized.

David Jennings has been identified, arrested and charged with the following:

One count of possession of child pornography

Four counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography

He is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.