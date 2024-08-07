89º
Botetourt County Public Schools closed Thursday and Friday due to severe weather

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Public Schools announced that schools would be closed on Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9 due to severe weather, the school said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

The school said they would be closing “Due to the threat of severe weather, significant rainfall, and power outages caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.”

We’re told that decisions about extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, will be communicated by the schools.

A school board meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has also been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 12.

