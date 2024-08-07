One person displaced after mobile home fire at Yellow Mountain Village

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person has been displaced after a mobile home fire in Roanoke County Wednesday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire occurred in the 5300 block of Yellow Mountain Road in the Clearbrook area of Roanoke County, 10 News has learned.

The rescue team responded to a report of a structure fire at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday. Responding units from Station Seven in Clearbrook arrived to initially find nothing showing, according to the department.

We’re told that once the correct lot number was located, crews found smoke inside of a mobile home and marked it as a working fire. Crews were able to put out the fire in 15 minutes.

The person who was displaced has a place to stay and the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office is on scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate, we’ve learned.