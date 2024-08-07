86º
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prepping for Tropical Storm

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Airport, Flights
An airplane flies over Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – With Tropical Storm Debby just a day away, local airport officials say they’re monitoring the storm closely.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport asks passengers to watch their flight status and keep in close contact with their airline as conditions can change quickly.

“Our goal is to make sure the airport remains ready to support commercial and general aviation operations throughout the week,” Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Public Relations, Marketing, and Media Manager Alexa Briehl said.

Briehl said the airport is ensuring drains are clear across the airfield, airport buildings and parking lots. Also, equipment is on hand should staff need to clear water or debris to manage any flooding.

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

