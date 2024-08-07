Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prepping for Tropical Storm

ROANOKE, Va. – With Tropical Storm Debby just a day away, local airport officials say they’re monitoring the storm closely.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport asks passengers to watch their flight status and keep in close contact with their airline as conditions can change quickly.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“Our goal is to make sure the airport remains ready to support commercial and general aviation operations throughout the week,” Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Public Relations, Marketing, and Media Manager Alexa Briehl said.

Briehl said the airport is ensuring drains are clear across the airfield, airport buildings and parking lots. Also, equipment is on hand should staff need to clear water or debris to manage any flooding.