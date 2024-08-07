WATCH: Proceeds for Poverty hosting annual yard sale in Troutville this weekend

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Proceeds for Poverty is hosting its annual yard sale in Troutville this weekend.

They’ve got everything from used furniture to outdoor equipment and knickknacks. 100% of the profits go to their ministry as well.

“The main thing about this event is that it takes the entire community to make it happen we have probably hundreds of people who donate to us and if we don’t have the community help then we can’t do this event so it’s a local community here in Troutville and the surrounding Roanoke valley and those people all together we’re making a difference globally around the world.” Stephanie Elliot, administrative assistant for the event, said.

They’re offering earlier hours due to the storm. The sale is from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They are also offering Saturday pickup for those hoping to avoid the rain.