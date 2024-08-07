Wythe County man sentenced for wife’s murder

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County man will serve more than two decades behind bars for murdering his wife in May 2023, according to Mike Jones, Wythe County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Charles Lee Spain Jr., of Max Meadows, was sentenced in Wythe County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, strangulation and defilement of a human body on Feb. 12, 2024.

Ultimately, Spain was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended, meaning he will serve 25 years.

“The sheer number of injuries inflicted upon Angela Spain by her husband Charles Spain is truly unfathomable to the Commonwealth. I can only imagine the pain and suffering that Ms. Spain went through at the hands of the defendant. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and I hope they can find some peace now. No term of imprisonment is enough for his actions, but I will accept the court’s ruling” said Mike Jones Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “I thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation in this case.”