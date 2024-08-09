Clear the Shelters 2024: Help 10 News find loving homes for local adoptable pets

Luna is available for adoption at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is working for you to help Clear the Shelters! August 10- September 10, we will be featuring a local adoptable shelter pet looking for its forever home.

According to Shelter Animals Count data, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each year, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats). The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. The ASPCA said the decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

August is normally one of the busiest months for animal shelters across the region, in part, due to kitten season.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local.

Through this campaign, you can help local shelters in the region by finding rescues a loving home.

10 News will post a new animal each weekday for the Clear The Shelters campaign. Each post will feature a new animal, more information about the animal, and adoption information.

Even if you can’t adopt, you can help.

Share each pet on social media and help spread the word! You may not be looking for another pet, but someone out there is still searching.

You can also donate to local shelters. Most accept monetary online donations, have Amazon wish lists or accept donations in person.

Find out how, and what each shelter needs:

You can find 10 News’ 2022 and 2023 Clear The Shelters story here.