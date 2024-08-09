88º
Clear the Shelters | Luna could be your next best friend for life

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Luna - your next best friend for life.

This sweet girl is looking for a fur-ever home. She needs a partner in crime who won’t mind when she gets the zoomies and someone who will never turn down a chance to cuddle.

The sweet pint-sized tubby girl loves watching TV, taking long naps and playing with her squeaky toys. She also loves to show off her cool tricks in exchange for a treat!

Luna is crate-trained, house-trained and potty-trained and would make the perfect furry addition to your family.

If you are interested in adopting Luna, please contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

