Clear the Shelters | RBG has been on the hunt for a home for about 2 years

RBG is ready to shower her new family with tons of love and is hoping to find someone special who is willing to open up their heart and home to her.

RBG has been on the hunt for a home for about two years now. This sweet soul was found wandering as a stray but was never reclaimed.

Despite all that she’s been through, she still continues to be an absolute bundle of joy, eager to spread love wherever she goes with tail wags and doggy kisses.

The sweet, special girl is four years old and not only does she have a heart full of love but she also has a ton of tricks she loves showing off. She knows how to sit, shake, wave, touch and can walk well on a leash.

Considering the challenges she’s faced in her past, she would do best in a home where she could be the sole focus of attention. She would prefer a home with no other pets or children.

If you’re interested in adopting RBG, click here.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.