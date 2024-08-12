Clear the Shelters | This goofy gentle giant is looking for a loving home

John is 4 years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society for about 8 months.

You know what they say, a dog is a man’s best friend, and there’s a cutie who’s looking to wag his way into your heart.

John is 4 years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society for about 8 months. The Saint Bernard Mix is looking for a place to call home and a loving family who will welcome him with open arms.

Despite being faced with challenges in his life, he’s never allowed it to dim his light. He previously lived in a home with several other dogs, where he spent a lot of his time outdoors. Although he wasn’t shown much individual attention, he still remained as loving and affectionate as ever.

While at the shelter, the goofy gentle giant has revealed just how smart he is and has made training a breeze. He’s good with other dogs and children, knows how to sit on command and is potty trained.

