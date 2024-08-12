Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

Photos of the man in question.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in finding an individual involved in an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the Express Lane Gas Station at 3001 Memorial Avenue. The suspect showed a knife and demanded money from the cashier before leaving the scene.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5′10″ tall, around 160 pounds. He was seen wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers, a black Chicago Bulls cap, and a gray/white hooded sweatshirt, as well as sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding the individuals identity or whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Detective Williams at (434) 455-6160, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online here.