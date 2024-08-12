Roanoke County School Board set to vote on cell phone policy this week

Roanoke County – Classroom controversies are brewing as the Roanoke County school board pushes for new cell phone policies. With just a couple days left before school starts the time is ticking to make a decision.

Stricter cell phone policies could be the future for Roanoke County high schoolers as they step into the classroom this week.

It’s a push following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order for schools to adopt policies for cellphone-free education.

“And I would just argue that I’m not sure that taking the phone away for 30 minutes really gets the problem. We all know there’s big problems with headphones but it’s not just using the phone it’s social media and we can’t control all of that and I’m not sure it’s our job to do that a lot of this is a parent child discussion,” Shelly Clemons, Roanoke County school board member said.

The Roanoke County school board’s recent survey laid out 3 different options.

1. No changes to their current policy

2. No cellphone use during class time

3. No devices during the entire school day

“If learning is the bottom line, it’s a no brainer. If that were truly the ultimate goal, we would do option three,” Tim Greenway, Roanoke County school board member said.

According to a survey, 36% of parents want to keep the current policy 33% want to ban phones during class time, and 29% want to ban phones all day.

Students also got to chime in, with 81 percent not wanting to change the policy.

“The students have little to no self-awareness when it comes to their addiction issues, I mean it’s just crazy and honestly that’s a sad denial,” Cheryl Facciani, Roanoke County school board member said.

Parents were also asked about their worries regarding phones and their students mental health.

Over 75% said they were concerned.

“There’s no such thing as getting this perfect, right? But if we can make some baby steps, at least get it into a policy mode maybe look at trying to standardize these consequences,” Roanoke County Superintendent, Ken Nicely said.

The Roanoke County school board is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on the policy.