Virginia Tech, Roanoke Valley SPCA team up to boost adoptions

Yhakira Gray, a master's degree student in the School of Animal Sciences, holds Jelly, a shelter kitten at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Through a new partnership, Gray and other Virginia Tech students will be able to learn and research how to improve companion animals' well-being and adoptability.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The new partnership between Virginia Tech and the Roanoke Valley SPCA aims to improve animals’ adoption success while giving students the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experience.

The collaboration is led by Megan Arant, an animal behavior and welfare expert. Arant will split her time both at Virginia Tech and the shelter. The partnership will bridge the gap between education and real-world scenarios helping animals in the shelter.

“I’m excited to help bridge the gap between classroom and experiential learning. Students will learn critical handling and behavioral skills and the shelter animals will benefit greatly from these interactions,” Megan Arant, companion animal project and research coordinator, said.

Arant will lead classes focused on improving shelter animals’ behavior by working with the animals on positive behavior interventions.

“Animal shelters nationwide are currently overflowing, and our communities aren’t immune to the increasing demand,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA Chief Executive Officer Denise Hayes.

“Too often, pets are surrendered or experience a delayed adoption due to fixable behavioral challenges. Not addressing those challenges often results in a prolonged shelter stay, which can worsen anxiety and resulting behaviors. We are thrilled to partner with Virginia Tech to break this cycle, improving the well-being of our local pets, sharing findings with peers, and establishing cutting-edge best practices to improve shelter animal well-being across the country,” Hayes said.

