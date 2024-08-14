84º
Liberty University being investigated by DOE for Title VI complaints

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is facing renewed scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education following the initiation of a new investigation.

The investigation opened earlier this month, is focused on allegations of national origin discrimination involving religion under Title VI.

According to the Department of Education’s website, this investigation adds to a list of ten ongoing cases against the university.

10 News reached out to Liberty University for a comment on the matter but has yet to receive a response.

