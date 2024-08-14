Registration is open for YMCA after school and before school programs in our region

Generic photo of "Back to School" written on a notebook.

With back to school right around the corner many YMCA after school and before school care options are open for registration.

Here is a list of some options that are open in our region:

Botetourt County Public Schools

Breckinridge Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cloverdale Elementary School

Colonial Elementary School

Eagle Rock Elementary School

Greenfield Elementary School

Troutville Elementary School

Y After school care operates Monday- Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 8th, 2024-May 21st, 2025. The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.

Lexington City Schools:

Waddell Elementary School

Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Monday- Friday, August 14, 2024-May 22, 2025. The program will remain open on planned holiday breaks.

Roanoke City Schools:

Crystal Springs

Fairview

Grandin Court

Highland Park

Fishburn Park (at Kirk Family YMCA)

Monterey

Virginia Heights

Wasena (at Kirk Family YMCA)Westside (at Kirk Family YMCA)

Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 20, 2024-June 5, 2025. The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.

Rockbridge County Schools:

Central Elementary School

Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 14, 2024 to May 22, 2025. The program will remain open on planned holiday breaks.

Salem City and Roanoke County Public Schools:

East Salem

South Salem

West Salem

GW Carver

Roanoke County:

Fort Lewis

Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Monday-Friday from August 13, 2024-May 29, 2025 (Roanoke County) and August 19th, 2024-May 29th, 2025 (City of Salem). The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.

We will have a more in depth story at 7 p.m. and you can find more information about financial assistance and cost here.