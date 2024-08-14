Registration is open for YMCA after school and before school programs in our region

With back to school right around the corner many YMCA after school and before school care options are open for registration.
Here is a list of some options that are open in our region:
Botetourt County Public Schools
- Breckinridge Elementary School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Cloverdale Elementary School
- Colonial Elementary School
- Eagle Rock Elementary School
- Greenfield Elementary School
- Troutville Elementary School
Y After school care operates Monday- Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 8th, 2024-May 21st, 2025. The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.
Lexington City Schools:
- Waddell Elementary School
Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Monday- Friday, August 14, 2024-May 22, 2025. The program will remain open on planned holiday breaks.
Roanoke City Schools:
- Crystal Springs
- Fairview
- Grandin Court
- Highland Park
- Fishburn Park (at Kirk Family YMCA)
- Monterey
- Virginia Heights
- Wasena (at Kirk Family YMCA)Westside (at Kirk Family YMCA)
Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 20, 2024-June 5, 2025. The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.
Rockbridge County Schools:
- Central Elementary School
Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm from August 14, 2024 to May 22, 2025. The program will remain open on planned holiday breaks.
Salem City and Roanoke County Public Schools:
- East Salem
- South Salem
- West Salem
- GW Carver
Roanoke County:
- Fort Lewis
Y After school care operates from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Monday-Friday from August 13, 2024-May 29, 2025 (Roanoke County) and August 19th, 2024-May 29th, 2025 (City of Salem). The program will remain open on planned two-hour release days, teacher workshop days, holiday breaks, and snow days at a designated location.
We will have a more in depth story at 7 p.m. and you can find more information about financial assistance and cost here.