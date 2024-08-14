Roanoke receives $7.5 million grant to develop manufacturing property near Blue Hills Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has received a $7.5 million grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program to prepare land for manufacturing development.

The 82-acre lot known as Tract 8 is near Blue Hills Drive.

The City of Roanoke is matching the grant with $2.5 million.

The city said this is one of the last pieces of developable property for manufacturing in the city.

“Our city is 97 percent built out, and Tract 8 is one of our remaining opportunities to continue attracting manufacturing to the city,” said Marc Nelson, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “In today’s environment, speed to market is a crucial factor on where businesses choose to locate. We are honored to receive this award from the state and eager to get to work.”

The city said they expect the site to be manufacturer-ready by summer 2026.