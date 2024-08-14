81º
Two charged with prostitution-related offenses after search warrant executed at Bedford business

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BEDFORD, Va. – Two individuals have been charged in connection with illicit sexual activity at a Bedford business, according to the Bedford Police Department.

After receiving multiple reports from community members, police conducted a search warrant at a business on Blue Ridge Avenue.

The investigation has resulted in charges against the following individuals:

  • 64-year-old Jian-Ping You, of Bedford:
    • Two counts of operating a bawdy place - misdemeanor
  • 65-year-old Li Li, of Bedford
    • Charged with two counts of prostitution - misdemeanor

The Bedford Police Department told 10 News that it is actively engaging with local government officials to review the status of the business’s license moving forward.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation or other criminal activities in our community is asked to reach out to the police department. Please contact them at 540-587-6011 or via email at police@bedfordva.gov.

