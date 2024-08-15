Giles County 18-year-old facing child pornography charge

An 18-year-old from Pearisburg is facing a child pornography charge after allegedly posting a pornographic video of a minor on social media, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old from Pearisburg is facing a child pornography charge after allegedly posting a pornographic video of a minor on social media, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were initially alerted of the incident on Aug. 1 and arrested Mason Burton on Monday, Aug. 12 on one count of distribution of child pornography.

He was held at the New River Valley Regional Jail; however, he has since been released on bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

The details surrounding the nature of this incident are unclear at this time, but we are working for you to learn more and will continue to update this article as more details become readily available.

