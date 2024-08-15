ROANOKE, Va. – New Freedom Farms is expanding their reach with a trailer.

The trailer offers resources from telemedicine to assisting with V.A. enrollment.

They say their goal is to help veterans outside of the Roanoke and Salem areas by coming to where they live.

“The advantage is for those of us with severe PTSD and anxiety going into the city of Roanoke or even going into Salem, to the VA Center sometimes triggers our PTSD and anxiety.” Lois Magill, New Freedom Farms Founder and Director, said.

Organizers say this trailer is only in its third month but they expect for more veterans to use this resource once they get the word out. They say they have several veterans signed up to use the trailer this Friday.