Local Altavista business receives $5,000 grant

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A local business in Altavista received a $5,000 grant from the Campbell County Economic Development’s Start Small Campbell Grant Program. The certificate was presented to the owners on Thursday.

“We are so grateful and thankful for being the recipient of the $5,000 grant. This grant helped us get the ball rolling and again we are so grateful and thankful.” Patricia Dudley, a co-owner of Broad Street Deli

The owners of Broad Street Deli plan to serve Philadelphia-based staples like the famous cheesesteak. Attendees of the grant presentation were able to try the shop’s Italian hoagies, as well as their Italian Water Ice, which is a frozen Philadelphia favorite that they expect to do very well with visitors and locals alike.

“It has been my dream to own my own business since my grandparents had their restaurant in Philadelphia. My grandmother, my father, my family all cook. We always have big meals and family meals and feed everybody. It is my vision, to feed the flock if you will. My mother has always been an entrepreneur and she encouraged me to do the same. My wife and I have worked for several restaurants, hospital, and schools. And now we get to work together in our very own shop. Thank you for this Grant to help us in our dream.” Larry Hayward, son of Patricia Dudley

The business owners are planning to use the grant to install new stainless steel walls, fire suppression equipment, plus a hood and ventilation system. They plan to be open by Labor Day.

For anyone interested, Altavista’s Broad Street Deli will be located at 519 Broad St, Altavista!