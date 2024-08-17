The Stress Factory: The newest rage room in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Imagine a place where you can let loose, break things, and walk away feeling stress-free!

A new business in Roanoke is promising just that - it’s called The Stress Factory.

You can walk in, get suited up for safety, then the staff will place breakable items in a room and you can have at it with your choice of armory, but it’s much more than your typical rage room.

The Stress Factory officially opened Friday right on Williamson Road and is already looking to add food and drinks in the future.