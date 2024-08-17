85º
Join Insider

Local News

The Stress Factory: The newest rage room in Roanoke

Kelly Marsh, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Stress Factory, Roanoke, Local Business, Rage Room

ROANOKE, Va. – Imagine a place where you can let loose, break things, and walk away feeling stress-free!

A new business in Roanoke is promising just that - it’s called The Stress Factory.

You can walk in, get suited up for safety, then the staff will place breakable items in a room and you can have at it with your choice of armory, but it’s much more than your typical rage room.

The Stress Factory officially opened Friday right on Williamson Road and is already looking to add food and drinks in the future.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Kelly Marsh joined the team in July 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos