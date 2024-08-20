72º
Bedford County Fair promises free admission and fun

The fair kicks off Friday at 4:O0

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA – Set up for the Bedford County Fair is in full swing as they gear up for their first year in a brand new location.

It takes place from Friday to Sunday right near the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Falling Creek Road.

It’s free admission - and they have everything from rides to live music to unique food.

Organizers say the fair embodies the traditions of Bedford while bringing in money for the county.

“The Bedford County Fair is all about celebrating what’s the best of Bedford, so we want to make it accessible, so we have free admission. We have activities for all families, but we also know this is going to be a big economic driver for our county. We’re projecting a half a million dollar, three-quarter of a million dollar impact to Bedford,” Bedford County Fair Superintendent Joy Powers said.

The fair kicks off at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

