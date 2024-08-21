SOL test scores are up and the rate of absenteeism is down in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Educators are finding a lot to be happy about with the latest Virginia SOL or Standards of Learning exam scores. The test scores are up, and the rate of absenteeism is down, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.

“Every single one of our data releases is a snapshot into a motion picture,” Gov. Youngkin said during a Tuesday news conference. “And I am pleased today that motion picture will in fact show that a ship that had been off-course has been turned around and we are seeing progress.”

Statewide, in grades 3 through 8th, 70 percent of school divisions showed improvement in reading, and 75 percent improved in math.

Taking a closer look at selected city school divisions in our region:

•Roanoke City students scored higher in all subjects except history with the biggest improvement in writing.

•Lynchburg students also showed improvements in writing.

•Danville students showed improvements across the board.

“While we still have work to do, we are proud of the gains we have been able to make, especially because we are seeing numbers we haven’t seen in several years,” Danville Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a statement.

Now looking at three selected county divisions:

•Bedford County students scored higher than the state average in all subjects and saw the biggest jump in its writing scores.

•Pulaski County students averaged lower than the state average except a standout 97 percent pass rate in writing.

•Montgomery County students mostly were above the state average, except in writing where scores fell compared to last school year.

One key to the improved performance: More students are going to class.

Chronic absenteeism became a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to what’s known as learning loss.

“We know that the pandemic hit us hard, and we have significant ground to make up academically,” said Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White. “We are making up ground inch by inch and that is due to the leadership of our school-based leaders as well as the hard work of our teachers.”

The Virginia Department of Education cites a 16 percent drop in chronic absenteeism, which equates to nearly 41,000 students attending school more regularly.

Youngkin also credited work to introduce intensive tutoring and implementing the Virginia Literacy Act as other factors in the improvements.