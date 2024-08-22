3 family pets rescued from Lynchburg house fire

Three family pets are alive thanks to Lynchburg firefighters.

At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to a fire on Richland Drive in the Richland Hills subdivision. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a carport attached to the single-story home.

Initial reports indicated that one person may have still been inside at the time of the fire but fortunately, crews discovered that this wasn’t the case.

Downed power lines created an additional hazard until an AEP crew was able to disconnect them, the fire department said.

Authorities told 10 News that the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The three pets—two cats and a dog—were given oxygen and revived outside the home and returned to their owners.

The home was left with significant fire and water damage, and the American Red Cross will be working with the family to find temporary shelter.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.