Man arrested after narcotics search warrant in Henry County

BASSETT, Va. – A man was arrested in Henry County after a narcotics search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint narcotics operation in which 39-year-old Steven Holt was taken into custody at 25 Raceway Drive in Bassett.

Authorities said the search of the property found suspected methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, packing materials, a digital scale, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The items were consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, and the suspected methamphetamine and firearm are being sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Holt was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug 3rd or subsequent offense.

Possess ammunition by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.