WATCH: Auburn High School cancels varsity football season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – High school football kicks off next week but one local school won’t be fielding a varsity team.

Auburn High School in Montgomery County was forced to cancel their entire varsity season due to low turn outs of junior and senior students.

School leaders tell 10 News that after last season they thought they had gained momentum and were excited for this year, but when the season came around there were not enough players.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s been definitely heartbreaking. It’s been frustrating. It’s all those words you can think of. I’m just very, very disappointed with how it turned out, but at the same time I am super excited about the younger kids,” Scott Mikowicz, Head Coach, said.

Staff tells 10 News they still have a junior varsity team that has shown some promise and are hopeful to have enough players for a full team next season.