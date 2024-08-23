Woman sentenced for Roanoke hit-and-run involving a child

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman invovled in a hit-and-run incident in Roanoke has been sentenced, according to court records.

The incident happened on April 5, 2024 on Centre Avenue in Northwest Roanoke, leaving a child hurt. Police did not disclose the child’s age.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The driver, Shakayla Andrews, did not stay at the scene and was taken into custody after she was found at another location, as we previously reported.

Andrews was initially charged with a felony for hit and run but plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with seven months suspended, according to court records.