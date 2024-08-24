WATCH: Roanoke Valley SPCA holding special adoption event at their shelter Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is holding a special adoption event at their shelter in Roanoke on Saturday.

They will have dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens and the public is encouraged to come in for meet and greets.

“Really this is to Clear the Shelters. We want to get pets out. We have lots and lots of pets available. Its from 11 to 7 p.m. We are going to be here all day trying to get pets out of this building and into those loving homes. So there is something for everybody and we are just excited to see people come out and meet their match,” Julie Rickmond, from RVSPCA, said.

10 News had great success at the event last year and the news team also showed up and enjoyed seeing lots of pets get adopted.

Penny the dog and Pearl the cat were adopted last year and their owners reached out and said they are doing great.

The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.