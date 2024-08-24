72º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke Valley SPCA holding special adoption event at their shelter Saturday

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Roanoke Valley SPCA, adoption event, pets, Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is holding a special adoption event at their shelter in Roanoke on Saturday.

They will have dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens and the public is encouraged to come in for meet and greets.

“Really this is to Clear the Shelters. We want to get pets out. We have lots and lots of pets available. Its from 11 to 7 p.m. We are going to be here all day trying to get pets out of this building and into those loving homes. So there is something for everybody and we are just excited to see people come out and meet their match,” Julie Rickmond, from RVSPCA, said.

10 News had great success at the event last year and the news team also showed up and enjoyed seeing lots of pets get adopted.

Penny the dog and Pearl the cat were adopted last year and their owners reached out and said they are doing great.

The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos