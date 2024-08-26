Virginia DMV reports 7,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2023; new campaign aims to reduce incidents

More police will be on the roads this week, as the state’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off Monday.

The Virginia DMV reported nearly 7,000 alcohol-related crashes across Virginia last year. 293 people died and more than 4,000 were hurt. More than 14,000 people were convicted of DUIs as well.

Drunk driving also touched our communities too.

Two New River Valley teenagers survived this horrific crash last December. Lauren Worley and Micah Underwood were driving home from Christmas shopping when another driver hit them. Police later charged the man with two felony DWIs and other related charges.

This year’s campaign is called “What’s the Damage” and state police said it serves to remind people about the true costs of getting behind the wheel drunk.

Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement and trauma care professionals will launch the campaign at noon today in Richmond. Then, all our local agencies will join in.