Author Defends ‘The Free Speech Handbook’ Amid School Controversy

LYNCHBURG, VA – We told you several weeks ago about a graphic novel causing a stir in Lynchburg City Schools.

The book, titled, ‘The Free Speech Handbook’ was distributed to some fourth and fifth graders, before being deemed ‘inappropriate’ for all LCS students.

Well now, Ian Rosenberg, the author of the book is weighing in.

He says he never thought his book would cause such a stir.

He wrote the book intended for middle schoolers and up, through his expertise as a media lawyer, after his children came to him with questions about their rights to free speech.

“‘The Free Speech Handbook,’ does contain cursing. However, these curse words, the few curse words that are in the book all come directly from Supreme Court cases that talk about our free speech rights in connection with cursing, and more broadly, talk about our rights to express our message how we choose,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg tells us he hopes parents read the book for themselves, before placing judgment.