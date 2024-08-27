Botetourt County crash on Route 220 leaves 72-year-old dead

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County on Monday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said shortly before 7 p.m., the victim was driving a 2021 Nissan when they ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene, State troopers report.

We will continue to update this article as more details become readily available. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.