Food Truck Thursday kicks off in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – It may not feel like fall, but it’s the first day of Roanoke County’s fall run of Food Truck Thursdays.

All season long, a few local parks will be hosting a lineup of food trucks; perfect for your lunch break or an afternoon sweet treat. Organizers encourage attendees to take advantage of provided seating and enjoy some time outdoors.

Food Truck Thursday kicked off today at Walrond Park. Vendors included Paper Dragon, Countryman Jamaican Grill, Empanada Nirvana, and Sweet Surrender Ice Cream.

Food Truck Thursday events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next one is scheduled for September 12 at the Merriman Soccer Complex.